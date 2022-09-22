New Delhi: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, last Thursday announced retirement from international tennis, saying the Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament. In a statement, Federer announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.Also Read - Roger Federer BREAKS Silence on GOAT Debate Featuring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Ahead of Retirement

Roger Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 and has had a series of knee operations. Federer shared a note on his Twitter account where he expressed his feelings and added that the injuries and surgeries have been part and parcel of his life in the past three years. Also Read - Roger Federer's Last Tournament: Secondary Market Ticket Rate Jumps To Rs 50 Lakh

He today confirmed that he will be teaming up with Rafael Nadal in his last match. Also Read - India Pakistan T20WC 2007 Final Revisited, Who Wins This Time; Team Blue Or Team Green? WATCH VIDEO

The Swiss and Spaniard will take to court against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at The 02 in London following the conclusion of Andy Murray’s match against Alex de Minaur.

“I am not sure if I will be able to handle it all but I will try. I’ve had some tough moments in the past, being horribly nervous. All these years. This match feels a whole lot different. Playing with Rafa feels really different,” Federer said during Team Europe’s post-tournament press conference on Thursday.

“To be part of this historic moment is amazing and unforgettable for me. I am super excited and I hope I can play at a good level. Hopefully, together we can create a good moment and hopefully win a match,” Nadal said during the press conference.

Casper Ruud, Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Murray, Federer, Matteo Berrettin and alternate Cameron Norrie will represent Team Europe at The O2, with captain Bjorn Borg leading the side.

Captain John McEnroe will be aiming to guide Team World to its first victory against Team Europe. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Tiafoe, Sock and alternate Tommy Paul make up his squad.

(With Inputs From IANS)