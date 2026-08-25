Roger Federer US Open return: When and where to watch Swiss legend’s match-up against Andy Roddick? – All you should know

The event will bring Federer back to Arthur Ashe Stadium alongside three players who also made their mark at the US Open

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/roger-federer-us-open-return-when-and-where-to-watch-swiss-legends-match-up-against-andy-roddick-all-you-should-know-8510029/ Copy

File photo of Roger Federer. (Credits: IANS)

Roger Federer will return to the US Open this week for an exhibition match against former rival Andy Roddick at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Federer has not played at Flushing Meadows since 2019 and retired from professional tennis in 2022. He will now be back on the court as part of the US Open Fan Week programme, with Roddick standing across the net in a one-set singles match.

Federer and Roddick played 24 times during their careers, with Federer winning 21 of those meetings. Their rivalry also featured a US Open final. Federer beat Roddick in the 2006 final to win his third title at the tournament.

The exhibition will also feature another match involving four former world No. 1s. Federer will pair up with John McEnroe in a doubles contest against Roddick and Andre Agassi.

The event gives Federer another appearance at the tournament where he enjoyed one of his best runs. He won the US Open five times in a row from 2004 to 2008. His last appearance came in 2019, when he reached the quarter-finals before losing to Grigor Dimitrov.

Federer did not play at the US Open in 2020 and 2021 because of injury before bringing an end to his professional career the following year. His retirement came after a long battle with knee problems.

The Swiss has also made it clear that the exhibition is not the start of a comeback. Federer has no plans to return to professional tennis and will instead play the event as a former champion and one of the biggest names in the tournament’s history.

The match will take place on Tuesday, August 25 in New York. For viewers in India, the action will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday, August 26. The exhibition will be available to watch on JioHotstar, with television coverage on Star Sports.

The event will bring Federer back to Arthur Ashe Stadium alongside three players who also made their mark at the US Open. Roddick won the tournament in 2003, while Agassi won it twice. McEnroe lifted the title four times.