Winner of 20 singles Grand Slam titles, Roger Federer changed his social media picture on the request of a fan and replaced it with a still from his childhood. Federer’s twitter activity on Tuesday was well appreciated by the fans even as some of them continued to dig more pictures of the 38-year-old from his childhood.

#NewProfilePic,” Federer tweeted with a photograph of him smiling as an eight-year-old kid. It had all begun with a fan urging the tennis legend to change his profile picture. Federer, who’s lately been active on twitter interacting with his fans, asked for suggestions. As expected, the response was overwhelming with many people proposing pictures of either Federer looking dapper, chilling or holding one of his many trophies.

“Keep the profile pics coming pls, I will check later or tomorrow, off to dinner and a glass of bubbly!” Federer had tweeted earlier on Saturday. About three days later, Federer made up his mind and went ahead with a picture from his childhood. The new profile picture was received well by the public, especially Indian citizens.

However, many kept suggesting more pictures, believing their choice would have made for a better Federer DP. One fan even unearthed another picture from Federer’s childhood, to which the tennis legend responded: “I did consider.”

Just last week, Federer on Twitter had expressed his desire to catch up a Bollywood classic, with some advising him to watch Sholay, Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge and even the cult comedy classic Hera Pheri, starring the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal.