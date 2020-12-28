Roger Federer has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open 2021 following knee surgery. Tony Godsick, the agent and CEO of his management company TEAM8, has brought an end to all the speculations by confirming it. Also Read - Australian Open 2021 Delayed Due to COVID-19, Set to Begin From February 8 in Melbourne: ATP

‘Roger has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open – a statement to AP read. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer and Lionel Messi Make Forbes’ 2020 List of Highest-Paid Celebrities

“He has made strong progress in the last couple of months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consultation with his team, he decided that the best decision for him, in the long run, is to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open,” it further stated. Also Read - ATP Finals 2020 Results: Novak Djokovic Beats Diego Schwartzman in Straight Sets to Begin Campaign With Big Win

Federer – who was expected to make a comeback this season – will make a return to tennis later in 2021.

‘I will start discussions this coming week for tournaments that begin in late February – continued Godsick – and then start to build a schedule for the rest of the year’.

With the Australian Open set to start from February 8, it would be a big setback for fans as Federer would not be in action. Had he participated, it would have been his 22nd consecutive appearance at the Australian Open.

The Swiss champion had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his knee after the exhibition event played together with Rafael Nadal, Bill Gates and Trevor Noah in Cape Town, South Africa, last February.

Federer made his last appearance at the Australian Open where he had reached the semifinals, losing in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Federer’s schedule is expected to be announced soon.

In all likelihood, Federer would have three chances in 2021 to win his 21st Grand Slam title.