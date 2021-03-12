Doha: Roger Federer squandered a match-point against world No. 40 Nikoloz Basilashvili to crash out of the quarterfinals of Qatar Open 2021 on Thursday. The second seed Federer in three sets – 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 – in his comeback tournament after over a 13-month injury layoff. Also Read - Qatar Open 2021: Roger Federer Registers Hard-Fought Win on Injury Return After 13 Months

Soon after his exit, Federer announced on Twitter that he's withdrawing his name from the Dubai ATP tournament starting next week and said he's going back to training following his quarterfinals defeat. The announcement came after his long-time rival Rafael Nadal had revealed he turned down a wildcard invitation for the same tournament citing his ongoing recovery from a back injury.

"It's been great to be back on the @atptour, loved every minute playing in Doha once again. A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. I've decided it's best to go back to training and as a result, I've decided to withdraw from Dubai next week," Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, posted on Twitter.

When asked about his defeat to Basilashvili, Federer dismissed that it is going to affect him mentally and that he’s already gotten over the disappointment. “No, no, no. This one is super easy. I’m already over it,” Federer said. “I would have loved to play tomorrow, don’t get me wrong. But at the same time, I’m also happy to get a rest. I’m happy how I played today. I’m happy how I did yesterday.”

“I’m happy I am back on the Tour. I’m pleased I came here to Doha. So it’s really, really a positive return for me. I’m really happy,” he added.

Federer had beaten Dan Evans his first match since comeback. He admitted that Evans and Basilashvili presented a completely different challenge. “I come from so far away that I’m actually happy that I was able to play back-to-back three-set matches against top players. That’s an important step forward to me,” Federer said. “I’m actually happy how I felt today on court overall. I felt better against Dan, physically I would think naturally. But I think Basilashvili plays a totally different game to Dan.”

“I think from that standpoint today it was a completely different game, and that’s why I also probably struggled a little bit more.” He pushed me much more into the forehand corner whereas against Dan was very much running around with his slice, keeping the ball low, and I think that was a challenge,” Federer said. “Overall, the body is actually fine. I’m happy. It could be much worse,” he added.