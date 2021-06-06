Roger Federer has decided to pull out of French Open 2021. Federer was looking to withdraw from the ongoing French Open 2021 as his knee failed to handle the rigours of the tournament, which he revealed after his Round 3 match victory. Also Read - Bopanna-Skugor Pairing Advances to French Open Quarterfinals

Federer's marathon four-set thriller win over Germany's Dominik Koepfer helped him to move into the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament for a record-extending 68th time. The 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5 win saw Federer play the longest match in his career in the last 18 months, since the two surgeries on his right knee last year.

"After discussions with my team, I've decided I will need to pull out of the French Open today," the 20-time Grand Slam winner spilled the beans in a statement on his official twitter handle.

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery. I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court. See everyone soon!”

Federer even admitted recently that he has no chance of winning the trophy this time around in Paris; instead, he is hoping to turn it around and be ready for the Wimbledon in late June.

This is only the second time that the Swiss legend is taking part in the Roland Garros since 2015. He hadn’t appeared on the Grand Slam stage since Jan 30, 2020, after losing to Serb Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals.

Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya