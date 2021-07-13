Heartbreak for Federer fans as the former world number one Roger Federer has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 following an injury setback. 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who suffered a shock quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon 2021, reveals that he suffered pain in his knee during the ongoing grass-court season. The Swiss maestro has begun rehabilitation already and is hoping to return to the tour later this summer.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Hails Struggles of Indian Athletes of Olympics; Wishes Them Luck

Federer bowed out of the third Grand Slam of the year after losing in straight sets to young Polish star – Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 at the fabled Centre Court. The 39-year-old gave an update about his decision to opt out of the Tokyo Olympics on his official Twitter account. He wrote: "During the grass-court season, I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!", Federer added.

Fellow stars Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem have already said they will not take part in the Olympics while world number one Novak Djokovic has remarked he remains in two minds.



Meanwhile, on Sunday, Djokovic equalled Federer and Nadal for most Grand Slam win in men’s tennis to further stamp his authority as one of the greatest players of all time.

Djokovic defeated Italian star – Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 after a nervy start to clinch his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and his sixth Wimbledon title.

With this win, Djokovic clinched his third Grand Slam of the year. The Serb had already won the French Open and Australia Open and is hoping to attain the Calendar Slam glory by winning the US Open.