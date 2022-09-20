Roger Federer’s Last Tournament: The secondary market ticket rate for Roger Federer’s last tournament, Laver Cup, has risen to £59,000 (more than Rs 50 lakh), The Sunday Times reported. “This is people re-selling their tickets, trying to make money off of Roger’s retirement & the presence of the Big 4,” a fan tweeted. However, Federer’s participation at the marquee event is still doubtful.Also Read - Joe Biden Says Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Left 'Giant Hole' For Royal Family

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer on Thursday (September 15) announced his retirement from international tennis, saying next week’s Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament. In a statement, Federer announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Also Read - India Pakistan T20WC 2007 Final Revisited, Who Wins This Time; Team Blue Or Team Green? WATCH VIDEO

“To my tennis family and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you,” he said in a statement. Also Read - Lung Cancer Affects Non-smokers Too: Research | Details Inside

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than lever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he added further.

Roger Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 and has had a series of knee operations. Federer posted the news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.