New Delhi: An emotional Roger Federer could not hold back his tears after the Swiss legend pulled the curtains on his illustrious career lasting two decades. He played his final game – which was a doubles event – with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on Friday.

The Nadal-Federer pair lost the match to Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-6 11-9. During his farewell speech after the match, Federer thanked his wife for supporting him always. He also went on to thank god and his mother and father.

He has even though confirmed that he will be participating in next year's Laver Cup, but in a different position.

“Congratulations to Team World, amazing comeback,” Federer said. “It’s been emotional at times but I had a great time. I can’t thank you enough for that. I enjoyed every minute.”

Promising to attend next year’s Laver Cup in Canada, Federer said: “I’m looking forward to next year. I’ll be there too, supporting both teams from a different position.”

Federer had played the last match of his glittering career on Friday when he and Rafael Nadal were beaten by Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the doubles.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s tearful farewell was the tournament’s headline moment, but Federer — unable to play further matches due to the knee problems that forced his retirement — stayed around to cheer on his Team Europe colleagues.

Despite the presence of Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and former world number one Andy Murray on the Team Europe roster, it was fitting that Tiafoe and Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime powered Team World’s comeback from a 8-4 overnight deficit.

Tiafoe, 24, and Auger-Aliassime, 22, are part of a generation expected to stage centre-stage now Federer has retired, with Nadal and Murray also in the twilight of their careers.

(With Inputs From AFP)