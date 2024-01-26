Home

Rohan Bopanna At Australian Open 2024 Men’s Double Final Live Streaming: How Watch World No.1 In Action In India

Rohan Bopanna will chase his maiden Australian Open title on Friday. Get the Indian’s live streaming details.

The whole of India will be cheering for Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden during Australian Open 2024 men's double final. (Image: X)

Melbourne: India’s Rohan Bopanna will chase history when he along with Australian Matthew Ebden take on Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men’s double final on Saturday (January 27) at the Rod Laver Arena. The Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori clash is expected to start at 3:15 PM IST. Having reached the No.1 spot for the first time in his career at the age of 43, Bopanna has already enlisted himself in the elite club with Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes and Sania Mirza – the only other Indians to reach top spot in tennis.

On Saturday, Bopanna needs nothing but his winning and fighting mindset as the Indian seek his maiden Australian Open title. In the ongoing competition, Bopanna has been brilliant with his serves and volleys with his forehand doing all the magic. The India-Australian duo has won all six sets so far in the Australian Open 2024. While one went to the tie-breaker, two of his sets went into super tie-breakers and dropped only two sets en route to their final.

When and where Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori men’s double final at Australian Open 2024 to be played?

The Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori men’s double final at Australian Open 2024 will be played at the famous Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 27 (Friday).

Which television channels will live telecast Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori men’s double final at Australian Open 2024?

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori men’s double final at Australian Open 2024 will be shown live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 will live telecast Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori encounter. Other than India, the men’s doubles final can be seen on ESPN and Tennis TV (USA), Eurosport (United Kingdom), TSN and RDS (Canada).

Where to get live streaming of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori men’s double final at Australian Open 2024?

Live streaming of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori men’s double final at Australian Open 2024 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

