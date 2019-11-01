India’s Rohan Bopanna combined with Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to enter the Paris Masters 2019 men’s doubles quarterfinals. Bopanna-Shapovalov defeated American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek 6-1 6-3 in their second round match.

However, it was curtains for another Indian – Divij Sharan – who exited the event after losing with his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak to the French pair of Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy in 53 minutes. The Indo-Kiwi pair lost 2-6, 3-6.

Bopanna-Shapovalov will next face Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

The pair had beaten Benoit Paire and Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 7-5 in their first round match.

Meanwhile, in men’s singles, Rafael Nadal defeated Stan Warinka 6-4, 6-4 to enter the quarterfinals. He’ll next face local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. “I have a match against a player that is playing well,” Nadal said. “Already won three great matches. So it will be a very tough one. I need to play my best. I need to be focused with my serve and play aggressive from the baseline. I need to do a lot of things well, but I hope to be ready to make that happen.”

Earlier, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund 7-6, 6-1 to make it to the last-eight. Grigor Dimitrov, too reached the quarters, the first time he has reached this far at the tournament, and will face Cristian Garin for a place in the semi-finals.