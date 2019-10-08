India’s top tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov entered the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s doubles event at the ongoing Shanghai Masters tournament with a straight sets win. The Indo-Canadian pair notched up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the opening round on Tuesday.

The duo will now face the winner of the match between the pair of Borna Coric of Croatia and Runhao Hua of China and Polish-Brazilian combination of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo. After getting blown away in the opening set, Khachanov and Rublev showed promise in the second by claiming a break early but failed to match the intensity of the Indo-Canadian duo to level the match.

During the game, Bopanna and Shapovalov displayed better game sense and won 21 receiving points compared to 14 by Khachanov and Rublev. It was also the Indo-Canadian pair’s better second serve that gave them the edge.

After the match, Bopanna shared a video from the match on his official Instagram handle where he returned from the baseline and then ran crosscourt towards the net to volley and win the point, all on his own. He captioned the video as, “Once in a while when the legs feel like 20 again.”



Khachanov-Rublev won only 36 per cent points on their second serve while Bopanna and Shapovalov’s second serve win percentage was 65 per cent.

Bopanna and Shapovalov also converted four out of seven break point opportunities throughout the match.