Rohan Bopanna’s Response to Viral Pics of Wife Supriya From Australian Open 2023 is Heartwarming

Australian Open 2023: A fan post on Supriya's pictures went viral. The fan labeled her as 'the most beautiful girl'.

Melbourne: Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna had a good outing in the Australian Open where he paired with Sania Mirza and reached the final of the mixed doubles. Despite losing to Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the summit clash, they won hearts. To root for Bopanna, there was his wife Supriya in the stands. Pictures of Supriya have now gone viral on social space. A fan post on Supriya’s pictures went viral. The fan labeled her as ‘the most beautiful girl’. When the post caught Bopanna’s eyes, he gave a heartwarming reply and wrote, “I Agree.”

Here is the viral post:

Following the final, Sania – who had made her last Slam appearance – was emotional.

“If I cry, these are happy tears. That’s just a disclaimer. I’m still going to play a couple of more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne,” an emotional Sania said as she struggled to hold back tear.

“Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the nationals, it was 22 years ago and I couldn’t think of a better person, he’s my best friend and one of my best partners to finish my career,” Sania said, thanking Bopanna, who has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit,” Sania had said.

Sania would next be seen in the Dubai Open next month. Reports suggest that would be her last competitive appearance.

On the other hand, Bopanna would continue to be in the competitive circuit.