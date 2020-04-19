Cricket experts Kevin Pietersen and Danny Morrison gave MS Dhoni‘s leadership slight edge over Rohit Sharma‘s, although the two former cricketers are equally impressed with both leaders, who have led their sides to a combined seven IPL titles. Also Read - Every Captain Has a Favourite Player, MS Dhoni Used to Back Suresh Raina: Yuvraj Singh

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL having won the crown four times for Mumbai Indians – 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, and once while playing for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009, meanwhile Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL trophies – 2010, 2011 and 2018. But Pietersen reckons the fact that under Dhoni CSK have emerged as the most consistent team in the history of IPL, reaching the Playoffs in all editions barring one, is what tilts the balance in favour of India's most successful captain.

"His relationship with Fleming the consistency at the franchise and the wicket they play on so it would be hard to go against MS and he will probably get my vote, I like what Rohit Sharma does and I love the Mumbai Indians and their approach to the game. However, for consistency and weight of expectation down there in Chennai MS is my guy," Pietersen said on Star Sports' new show, The Greatest Of All Time.

Morrison, on the other hand, Dhoni’s ability to handle pressure is what makes him beat the rest, coupled by the fact that he’s had a tremendous career for India, leading them to three ICC Trophies – 2007, T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, along with guiding the team to the pinnacle of Test rankings in 2009.

“Looking at the vibe and the inspiration of that fellow (MS Dhoni) in yellow and what he did for India in blue and variably that helicopter shot which changes the course of the game, yes he is a lot older and finishing up Rohit got more time. But for me, Dhoni takes the pressure like no one else,” Morrison, who played 48 Tests and 96 ODIs for New Zealand, said.