Rohit Rajpal, former India international and the current chairman of national tennis federation’s selection panel will be the non-playing captain for the away Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to be held later this month.

The decision was taken in All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) annual general meeting in Chandigarh. “Former President Anil Khanna and incumbent Praveen Mahajan proposed Rohit Rajpal’s name and everyone agreed. Rajpal will go to Pakistan as non-playing captain and this arrangement is only for this tie, as of now,” PTI quoted an AITA source as saying.

The tie was originally scheduled in September-mid but was postponed by the Davis Cup Committee of International Tennis Federation (ITF) after an in-depth security review conducted by an independent expert security advisors.

AITA had expressed concerns over the security of its players due to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries. AITA has also put in a request with the ITF to shift the tie to a neutral venue and a decision in that regard will likely be taken on Monday.

Rajpal made his Davis Cup debut in 1990 against Korea in Seoul, where India were blanked a 0-5. That was the only time Rajpal represented the country, losing the dead fourth rubber 1-6, 2-6 to Jae-Sik Kim. He is also the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association President.

Leander Paes had also made himself available after top players including Mahesh Bhupathi pulled out.