Indian cricket team’s vice-captain for the shorter formats Rohit Sharma took the ‘Heads-Up’ challenge with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the end result was nothing short of a laugh-riot.

Ina video posted by BCCI on its official twitter account, the Indian opener is seen guessing the name of the players enacted by Jadeja. The first name was of Jasprit Bumrah’s whose antics were well depicted by Jadeja as Sharma got it correct in no time. However, he took a little time in recognizing Virat Kohli.

Take a look at the video

WATCH @ImRo45 take the Heads Up Challenge with @imjadeja 😅 This one’s a laugh riot😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/0dJxaY4nIf — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2019

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had taken the famous ‘Speak Out’ challenge. The two cricketers were seen trying to guess each other’s phrases when they tried to talk wearing a mouthpiece that did not let them close their mouth in another video posted by BCCI.

MUST WATCH – The “Speak Out” Challenge feat. @SDhawan25 & Shreyas 😆😆 This will surely leave you in splits ☺️😂 – by @28anand Full video here 📽️📽️https://t.co/TWFklxF7Rt pic.twitter.com/h7aa5r8i8k — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2019

The first ODI of the three-match series in India’s tour of West Indies was called off yesterday due to rain. Batting first, the home team could play for only 13 overs on their way to 54/1. Evin Lewis looked comfortable in the middle as he amassed 40 runs in just 36 balls. The second match is on Sunday.