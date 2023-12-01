Rohit Sharma Achieves ‘HISTORIC’ Milestone In ODI Cricket Which Is Difficult To Break, Virat And Sachin Are Also Behind

Home

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had an outstanding run in the ODI World Cup 2023, as he finished as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 597 runs in 12 innings

Rohit Sharma. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a remarkable feat of cricketing brilliance, Indian captain and opener Rohit Sharma has etched his name in the annals of history by becoming the first batter across the ODI format to maintain an average of 50 runs or more in 10 different calendar years.

This groundbreaking achievement further solidifies Sharma’s position as one of the greatest batters of all time. The right-handed batter has recorded an average of 50 runs or more on One Day International in the years 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2023.

Rohit Sharma recorded an average of 50+ in ODI in this calendar year

2011: 611 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55.54. 2013: 1196 runs in 28 matches at an average of 52.00. 2014: 264 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.54. 2015: 815 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.93. 2016: 62.66 runs. 564 runs in 10 matches 2017: 1293 runs in 21 matches at an average of 71.83 2018: 1030 runs in 19 matches at an average of 73.57 2019: 1490 runs in 28 matches at an average of 57.30 2020: 171 runs in 3 matches at an average of 57.00 2023: 1255 runs in 27 matches at an average of 52.29

The Indian captain Rohit had an outstanding run in the ODI World Cup 2023, as he finished as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 597 runs in 12 innings, which includes three-and-a-half centuries and one century to his name. Rohit also had an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.95, hammering 68 fours and smashing nine sixes in the prestigious tournament.

The 36-year-old Rohit made his international debut in 2007 and has played 262 ODI so far, scoring 10709 runs at an average of 49.12, which includes 31 tons to his name.

Also, the right-handed batter has smashed 264 runs, which is his highest score. Virat has averaged 50+ in 9 calendar years, while Sachin has scored runs in 7 calendar years. Babar Azam of Pakistan has recorded an average of more than 50 runs in six calendar years.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and stalwart batter Virat Kohli are set to return to the field after World Cup heartbreak during India’s tour of South Africa, but only for the Test format.

However, Rohit and Virat will only feature in the red ball format and will miss the white ball cricket. In Rohit’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to assume the captaincy role of the team in the T20 format, and Ravindra Jadeja will act as his deputy for the same.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar

