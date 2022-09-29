New Delhi: Vice-captain K.L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten fifties to give India an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the T20I series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. On a pitch which was made for fast bowlers to make merry, as seen from the five-wicket burst provided by Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar earlier in the match.Also Read - MOTM Arshdeep Singh Wrecks Havocs Against South Africa in 1st T20I, Says Simple Bowling in Right Areas Was the Plan

With the required run rate not much high, Rahul hung in and with Suryakumar in stellar touch, they put on an unbeaten stand of 93 off 63 balls to chase down 107 with 18 balls remaining, giving India 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After the match captain Rohit Sharma revealed that the pitch was tricky and it gave an idea to team of how to deal with tricky conditions.

“The wicket was tricky. You learn a lot playing such a game. You understand what the team needs to do in tough conditions. It was nice to play a game like that. We knew the bowlers will get something seeing grass on the pitch, but we didn’t expected help for the full 20 overs,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It was still damp. Both teams were in the contest and the team that played better won the game. We started well, got five wickets in quick time and that was the turning point. It was a perfect showcase of how to bowl when there is help for the pacers”, he told.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Got to respect the conditions. Lost two wickets and that partnership between KL and Surya got us home”, he added.