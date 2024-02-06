Home

Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Chat After India Beat England in Vizag: Kevin Pietersen Reckons Talk is About Virat Kohli – WATCH VIDEO

Not just Rohit, India coach Rahul Dravid was also seen having a conversation with Agarkar after the Vizag Test.

Vizag: Just after the Test match at Vizag ended on Monday with India emerging victors, one could see Rohit Sharma along with the chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The two were in an ntense conversation and while that was happening former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who was on-air, reckoned the talk must have been about Virat Kohli. “They are trying hard to get Virat Kohli to come back because the series is missing him,” Kevin Pietersen said about the exchange,” he told the official broadcasters.

The former India captain is on a break due to ‘personal’ reasons. Kohli’s dear friend, AB de Villiers, recently revealed that the current RCB player is ready to become a father for the second time.

