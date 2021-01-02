Cricket Australia on Saturday stated that five Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have been separated from the rest of the teammates and placed in isolation. CA took the action after a video was surfaced on social media where these five cricketers were seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of biosecurity protocols. Also Read - 'Malicious Spin by a Section of Australian Media': BCCI Rubbishes Reports Regarding Breach of COVID-19 Protocols

The 5 players are still allowed to train "in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads," said a Cricket Australia statement on Saturday night.

It has also been stated that CA and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI are investing the video and seeking whether there was a breach of biosecurity protocols.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were today alerted to a video post on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an indoor venue in Melbourne on New Year’s Day,” a statement from Cricket Australia said.

“The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols,” the statement added.

“In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue,” it added.

The five players are shown sitting indoors in Secret Kitchen Noodles & BBQ restaurant in Melbourne, when the permission is only to eat outdoors. Although players are allowed to eat in restaurants, they should be seated outdoors unlike the Indian cricketers.

The staff at the restaurant confirmed to Australian newspapers, Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, that the players had visited the restaurant and sat indoors.

“Similar measures were taken during the BBL this season after it was determined two Brisbane Heat players failed to comply with tournament biosecurity protocols.”

In the Twitter thread, the Indian fan named Navaldeep Singh, revealed how Pant hugged him after he came to know of the heartwarming gesture. Singh paid a $118 dollar bill and also shared an image of the bill which proves the authenticity of the incident. However, Navaldeep made a u-turn to his claime to hug Pany as his His clarification read: “Clarification – Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication.