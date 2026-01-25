Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur to be awarded Padma Shri for outstanding cricket to Indian cricket

Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur to be awarded Padma Shri for outstanding cricket to Indian cricket

Former India captain Rohit Sharma and Indian Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur is among the nine sportspersons set to receive the Padma Awards in 2026.

Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur to be awarded Padma Shri

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma to be honoured with Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.

Alongside Rohit Sharma, the Indian women’s World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also been named among the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Both cricketers feature in the list of nine sportspersons selected to be conferred with civilian honours this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.