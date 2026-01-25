  • Home
  Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur to be awarded Padma Shri for outstanding cricket to Indian cricket

Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur to be awarded Padma Shri for outstanding cricket to Indian cricket

Former India captain Rohit Sharma and Indian Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur is among the nine sportspersons set to receive the Padma Awards in 2026.

Published date india.com Published: January 25, 2026 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma to be honoured with Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.

Alongside Rohit Sharma, the Indian women’s World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also been named among the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Both cricketers feature in the list of nine sportspersons selected to be conferred with civilian honours this year.

