Rohit Sharma And Teammate’s Reaction To Jay Shah’s T20 World Cup 2024 Captaincy Announcement Goes Viral – See Picture

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian cricket team in West Indies and USA for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian cricket team in the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA while making a speech at the event of renaming of the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium as Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot, on February 14.

“We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. But we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I would like to say that I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados,” said Shah.

The reaction of Rohit Sharma and his Indian cricket teammates during the reaction is now going viral all across the social space. In the viral picture, you can see Rohit smiling and looking at the stage, while Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj are looking towards the Indian skipper with a big smile on their faces. The photo is winning the hearts of countless fans.

Shah made this speech in the presence of former skippers of India Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble. The ceremony was also attended by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

