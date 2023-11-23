Home

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Have Freedom To Decide T20I Future: Report

India's premium batters will be deciding on the future of their T20 careers very soon.

New Delhi: Captain Rohit Sharma and ex skipper Vira Kohli, who are 36 and 35 years of age respectively will have the full freedom to decide on their future in T20 internationals as the next T20 World Cup is in June 2024, scheduled to take place place in the USA and the West Indies.

”Rohit and Virat can play T20s and the T20 World Cup next year if they want”, A BCCI source told Times Now.

