Rohit Sharma | New Delhi: Cricketer Rohit Sharma announced on Thursday that he will launch his first personal Non-Fungible Token (NFT) this week. The NFT will be launched on FanCraze. According to reports, the NFT will have a rhino artwork along with Rohit Sharma's image. It will also have a personalised autograph of Sharma.

Through the NFT, Sharma aims to create awareness for his 'Rohit4Rhinos' campaign. He was by Mint as saying, "It is special for me to take a cause so close to my heart into newer mediums to raise awareness. We all need to work towards leaving a better world behind, and the NFT with FanCraze will give fans the opportunity to own unique artwork and spread the word around the 'Rohit4Rhinos' campaign."

Sharma launched the 'Rohit4Rhinos' campaign in 2015 along with WWF India and Animal Planet. In the opening game of IPL 2021, Sharma wore the shoes with 'Save the Rhino' written on them.

Anshum Bhambri, CEO of the FanCraze, said “It is remarkable that, with his first personal NFT, Rohit is leveraging this disruptive product to create awareness for the ‘Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign. This is just the beginning of what is possible if one combines creators, content, and commerce.”