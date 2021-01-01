Rohit Sharma has been named as the vice-captain after joining the Indian cricket team in Melbourne as he successfully completed his quarantine period. He replaces Cheteshwar Pujara who was named stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s deputy when Virat Kohli left for home following the conclusion of the first Test in Adelaide. Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Hails Jasprit Bumrah Calls Him The Smartest Fast Bowler Presently

The four-match series is currently locked at one-all with the third Test set to get underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. India bounced back with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne earlier this week to draw level after losing the series opener.

Rohit was quarantining in Sydney and flew to Melbourne to join the Indian cricket team's bio-secure bubble and has started preparations for the third Test. He had flown to Australia in December after recovering from a hamstring issue for which he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The strict quarantine rules meant he was unable to join his teammates in Melbourne. However, he’s now available and the news comes as a boost to Indian team chances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The tourists started on a horrible note as they were skittled for 36 in their second innings of the day-night Test in Adelaide which they lost by eight wickets.

However, in the second Test, they put up a vastly improved performance across the departments.But opening continues to be their Achilles Heels with the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal struggling to provide a strong start. Shubman Gill, who replaced Shaw in the second Test, impressed with his strokeful knocks as an opener, is likely to keep his place for the third Test.In all likeliness, Agarwal will make way for Rohit at the top of the order.Meanwhile, T Natarajan has replaced injured Umesh Yadav in the Test squad while Shardul has replaced Mohammed Shami.