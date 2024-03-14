Home

Rohit Sharma as Captain For IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya as Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Singh’s Suggestion on Mumbai Indians Captaincy

As per Yuvraj, MI should have continued with him as the captain and make Hardik his deputy for 2024.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma shared the same dressing room at Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021.

Mumbai: The most successful IPL franchise – the Mumbai Indians – have been creating a lot of buzz ever since Rohit Sharma was removed as the captain for the 2024 and Hardik Pandya was appointed the new leader. Once this decision was taken, certain sections were not happy. Now, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has opined on the subject. As per Yuvraj, MI should have continued with him as the captain and make Hardik his deputy for 2024.

“Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner as a captain. Removing him is a big decision. I would have gotten someone in, like they brought Hardik (Pandya), but I still would have given Rohit one more season and let Hardik be the vice captain and see how the whole franchise works,” said Yuvraj Singh.

Admitting that he understands why the franchise may have opted for Hardik, Yuvraj still reckons Rohit has been doing well as the captain of India and the franchise should have persisted with him.

“I understand from the franchise’s point of view, they have to see the future of the franchise. But then again, Rohit is captaining India and still playing well, so it’s a big decision,” said Yuvraj.

“In terms of talent, yes, he has great talent. Being captain of Gujarat will be different from being captain of Mumbai. Expectations are a lot. Mumbai Indians have been a big side,” Yuvraj added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians play their IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi stadium. That game is expected to be a cracker.

