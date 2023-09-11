Home

Rohit Sharma Asks Fan to Keep Waving National Flag While Rain Halts India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match at Colombo – WATCH

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma is winning hearts with everything he is doing over the past two days.

Colombo: India captain Rohit Sharma came good with the bat yesterday after India were asked to bat in the Asia Cup Super 4 game against Pakistan in Colombo. Rohit hit a fluent 49, missing a well-deserved fifty by a solitary run. But it was his act towards the national flag on Monday that has won hearts. The play was stopped due to rain when Pakistan were batting. After an hour-long break, the Indian team started warming-up as the game was about to restart. Rohit, was then caught on camera asking a fan to keep waving the tricolour. Here is the video that is now going viral on social space:

Rohit Sharma tells a fan in the crowd to keep waving the Indian flag. (Rohit Juglan). – What a man, The Hitman! pic.twitter.com/EZMhZS1Enc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

