Rohit Sharma Assures Suryakumar Yadav Longer Run In ODIs, Says ‘He Needs That Consistent Run’

Suryakumar Yadav is world's No.1 batter in T20Is. He has scored 433 runs in 22 ODIs for India since his debut with 34 not out being his highest.

Suryakumar Yadav is the no.1 batter in T20Is. (Image: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday assured that Suryakumar Yadav will be given a longer run in the 50-over format after the stylish right-hander failed to impress in the two ODIs against Australia in the ongoing series.

Ranked top in the T20Is, Suryakumar fell to Mitchell Starc for first-ball ducks in both the ODIs. He was trapped leg-before off in-swinging deliveries in both the games. Sunday’s game was SKY’s 16th ODI without a fifty, with an unbeaten 34 against New Zealand his highest score.

“We don’t know about (Shreyas) Iyer’s return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play him (Suryakumar). He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before (that) guys with potential will be given some run,” Rohit said after India’s 10-wicket thrashing in the second ODI against Australia.

With no Shreyas Iyer (ruled out due to back injury), Suryakumar was preffered as perfect choice at No.4 after his heroics in T20Is for the past one year. “Of course, he knows that he needs to do while in a slightly longer format of the game as well.

“I think things are there in his mind as well. Like I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that ‘Okay, You know I wasn’t given enough chances in that particular slot’,” added the Indian captain.

Rohit said Suryakumar will get more ODIs so that he feels comfortable with the format. “Yes he got out in the last two games and the series before that as well, but he needs that consistent run, like back-to-back games, 7-8 or 10 games like that so that, you know, he feels more comfortable.

“Right now, he has got in the place when someone’s been injured or someone’s not available. As management we can look into the performance when you give that consistent run and then you feel that okay, the runs are not coming and (he’s) not looking comfortable. Then, we will start thinking about it. Right now, we have not gone that route,” Rohit explained.

