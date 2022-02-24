Lucknow: Ahead of the first T20I versus Sri Lanka on Thursday evening in Lucknow, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra picked his XI for the game. The big surprise was the batting position of captain Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain, who is the opener and has regularly played that role in the side, should play at No 3 reckons Aakash. India’s regular No 3 Virat Kohli is on a break and hence Rohit at No 3 would lend solidity as per Aakash.Also Read - IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 7 PM IST Feb 24 Thursday

Aakash suggested Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan should open the batting. Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka Wants More Consistency From Top Order After Flop Show In Australia

“Rohit can bat at No. 3. Ruturaj Gaikwad, you give him three opportunities as well. At No. 4, I am saying Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda at No. 5 and not Sanju Samson. It is for the simple reason that why will you play Sanju Samson at No. 5, he is a top-order batter. At No. 6, I will keep Venkatesh Iyer,” he said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - IND v SL: Vice-Captaincy Will Make Jasprit Bumrah More Confident On-Field, Feels Rohit Sharma

While welcoming Ravindra Jadeja back in the mix, Aakash also picked Harshal Patel in his XI for the opening T20I.

“After that, I have picked Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7. Welcome Jadeja with applause because we will see him play after a long time. Then Harshal Patel, I will 100% pick Harshal Patel, now Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are also not there,”he added.

Aakash Chopra’s Indian XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India would like to continue their winning run in T20Is. The hosts would start overwhelming favourites.