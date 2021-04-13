Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma nearly picked up an injury while bowling against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday in Chennai. It happened off his very first ball of the 14th over. He took a couple of steps and while about to deliver the ball, he twisted his left ankle. Immediately, he was in pain as he called for medical attention. He was on the ground and he took off his shoes, with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav enquiring the extent of the injury and pain. Also Read - Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals Star, Ruled Out of IPL 2021 With a Suspected Broken Hand: Report

Here is exactly what happened: Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 6 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 14 Wednesday

Hailed as one of the modern-day greats, Rohit is a key member of the MI outfit and his form could be decisive this season.