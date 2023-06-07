Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Averts Major Injury Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 Against Australia | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma Averts Major Injury Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 Against Australia | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thumb while batting at nets just a couple of days before the start of the World Test Championship final.

Rohit Sharma trips as he walks down the stairs before the coin toss at WTC final 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma averted major injury just before the coin toss against Australia in the final of World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Wednesday. Just as Rohit was walking down the stairs at the Oval, the India skipper tripped on the steps before adjusting himself and walked on to the field.

Rohit Sharma missed the Steps.pic.twitter.com/7quMkq8AvO — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) June 7, 2023

This is not the first time, injury has haunted Rohit. Two days back during India’s training session at the Oval, Rohit injured his left thumb while batting at nets. The doctors immediately attended Rohit and his taped his injured area. He did not bat anymore on that day as a precautionary measure.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ Australia in the mega clash. The Rahul Dravid-coached side went in with a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Trending Now

India included both Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in the side and also picked KS Bharat as wicket-keeper, leaving out Ishan Kishan.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES