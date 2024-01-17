Home

Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batter To Hit Five T20I Hundreds, Check Other Records By Indi Captain

Rohit SHarma

Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma became first batter to hit five T20I hundreds after his scintillating unbeaten 121 powered the hosts to a massive 212/4 after being 22/4 at one stage in the third and final game of the series against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswany Stadium on Wednesday. India were in a spot of bother in the fifth over with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, all back in the hut. Notably, both Kohli and Samson were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

But from there on, Rohit along with Rinku Singh stood tall against an Afghanistan attack that looked toothless post power-play. While Rohit clobbered 11 fours and eight sixes during his innings, Rinku smashed six sixes and two fours, including three consecutive over boundaries in the final three balls of the innings.

With this hundred, Rohit surpassed national teammate Suryakumar Yadav and Australian Glenn Maxwell, both of whom have four T20I tons to their names. It was also Rohit’s first century in all T20 cricket since January 2019.

The unbeaten 190-run stand between Rohit and Rinku also surpassed Nepal’s Deependra Airee & Kushal Malla’s 145 against Hong Kong last year for highest partnership for any side for fifth wicket or below in the shortest format of the game.

