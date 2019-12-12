One of the world’s premier batsmen and a football aficionado, Rohit Sharma has joined hands with La Liga – Spain’s top division football league as its brand ambassador in India. Rohit is the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have signed the dotted line with them and comes on-board following a series of major initiatives by La Liga in India since 2017.

Rohit is among the most feared batsmen in the world having registered many records over his career thus far. He is the only batsman in the history of the game, to have scored three double centuries in ODIs and as face of La Liga in India, Rohit will represent the virtues that La Liga stands for – excellence, teamwork, authenticity, respect, commitment and passion.

With his motivational and inspirational stature in the country as an individual and athlete, Rohit will help catalyse the growth of football across the country.

“Football in India, is in its global growth trajectory and it is heartening to see that it is no more considered as the ‘sleeping giant’. Over the course of the past 5 years, we have witnessed a significant growth in interest for football in India. Credit must be given to everyone associated with it, including the fans,” Rohit said.

“I am truly delighted to be associated with LaLiga. It’s encouraging to see the Spanish giant have made inroads into the Indian football ecosystem through their grassroots programme. Personally, I see this as an interesting journey for me into the beautiful game with La Liga. I look forward eagerly to connecting with the football fans in India.”

La Liga has made focussed efforts in India since 2017 to nurture the sport and build the brand in the country. In the two years since La Liga opened its office in India, the league has undertaken several key initiatives here like the launch of a one of its kind grassroots development programme, La Liga Football Schools, a pioneering broadcast partnership with Facebook to provide all 300-plus matches for free for Indian audience, bringing a top European club, Girona FC to India for the first time and many more.

The association with Rohit is yet another major initiative by the league to further catapult the momentum football has been gaining in India.

“India is a very important market for La Liga from a global perspective, we came here in 2017 to get a better understanding of the pulse of the nation,” Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India said.

“Over the past two years, and after several ground-breaking initiatives, it is obvious that India has a huge appetite for football. Rohit Sharma is the perfect example of this, in spite of being the most renowned face in Indian cricket right now, he is also an ardent football and La Liga fan. In his persona on and off the field, Rohit embodies the La Liga standards and principles. We are elated to have him as La Liga’s first ever non-footballer brand ambassador and as the face of our brand in India.”