Delhi: With eyes on the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and next year's T20 World Cup, BCCI's All-India Senior Selection Committee committee made a big announcement on Wednesday as Rohit Sharma was named the Indian cricket team's new white-ball captain going forward. Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the selection committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. However, Virat Kohli will continue to lead Team India in the Test format.

In another significant development, experienced batter Ajinkya Rahane was removed from Test vice-captaincy, a position which was also given to Rohit. Rahane's recent form has put a question mark over his inclusion in the Indian cricket team's playing 11. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr. Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," BCCI said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Rohit's first assignment as ODI captain will start against South Africa, where the Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODI's next month. BCCI is yet to announce Team India's squad for the ODI series.

Rohit recently led the team at home for the first time in the shorter format during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. India blanked Black Caps to win the series 3-0 with Rohit clinching the Player of the Series award due to his consistent performance with the bat.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who took charge of the ODI team from MS Dhoni in 2017, boasts an impressive record as captain in the 50-over format with 65 wins in 95 matches. Under Kohli’s leadership, India reached the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, India’s below-par performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 put a question mark over Kohli’s future as the captain in the white-ball format.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, Kohli had announced he will be stepping down as T20I captain after the tournament. India failed to progress into the semifinals of the quadrennial event after losing their Super 12 matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand.

India Test Squad For South Africa Tour

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.