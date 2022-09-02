Dubai: Team India has been unstoppable under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. With the side looking set to make the summit clash of the ongoing Asia Cup, captain Rohit had a surprise for fans on Thursday evening. Ahead of India’s Super 4 game on Sunday, Rohit kept the fans guessing with an Instagram post, with the caption: “Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.”Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule: Rohit Sharma-Led India Play Pakistan on Sunday

So, is there a biopic on Rohit on the cards? Whatever it be, Rohit's Insta post went viral in no time. While there was no official news regarding what exactly is the trailer all about, the post received over 4.5 lakh likes on Instagram in 40 minutes.

So, who are the actors that can donn the role of the Indian captain?

Vicky Kaushal: The actor has been doing good work recently and is extremely talented. He has been part of films dealing with sports in the past and looks like a good candidate for playing Rohit.

Ranbir Kapoor: It is no secret that Ranbir is find of sports. He is fit, athletic and has a lot of charm about himself. He too could be a good candidate to play the role of the Indian captain.

Meanwhile, Rohit surpassed Virat Kohli to become India’s second most successful T20I captain on Wednesday.

He reached this feat during his side’s Group A match against Hong Kong in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Now, Rohit Sharma has 31 wins in his 37 T20I matches as captain. He has only lost six. His win percentage as skipper in this format is a massive 83.78.