Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Birthday Celebrations Video Goes VIRAL After MI Beat RR in IPL 2023 Match

Rohit Sharma Birthday Celebrations Video Goes VIRAL After MI Beat RR in IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: After the win, the MI team celebrated Rohit's birthday. A cake was cut and the players also were singing the birthday song.

Rohit Sharma Birthday Celebrations (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mumbai: It was a night to remember for the Mumbai Indians to survive a scare from Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Tim David emerged as the hero for the Mumbai side as three sixes in the final over helped Mumbai beat Rajasthan by six wickets. Not only did Mumbai pick up two crucial points this season but the win also made captain Rohit Sharma’s 36th birthday special. After the win, the MI team celebrated Rohit’s birthday. A cake was cut and the players also were singing the birthday song.

Here is the clip that is going viral:

You may like to read

Rohit Sharma birthday celebration in MI camp. pic.twitter.com/8PHeXXxJHg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

“Very pleasing to see how we chased this. The last game here also came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. (On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Unfortunately, Rohit did not have a good day with the bat. All he could score was three off five balls. Mumbai play Punjab in their next game on May 3. That game promises to be a cracker as well.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 212/7 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 124; Arshad Khan 3/39, Piyush Chawla 2/34) lost to Mumbai Indians 214/4 in 19.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 55, Tim David 45 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/27, Sandeep Sharma 1/35) by six wickets

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.