Rohit Sharma turned 34 on Friday and the Mumbai Indians skipper celebrated it as his team beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in an IPL game. After the match in Delhi, images of Rohit celebrating his birthday surfaced on social space. While his fans started wishing him on social media, MI’s Twitter handle was among the first to react. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Reacts on Prithvi Shaw's Six Consecutive Fours Feat During DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Game

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Indians official Twitter page wished their captain with the caption saying, “Setting the stage on fire whenever and wherever he walks in – the name is Ro-HIT Sharma. Happy Birthday, Captain.” Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Kisses Wife Devisha Shetty After Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 Game, Picture Goes Viral | SEE PIC

And here is how he celebrated it:

Meanwhile, Rohit has got a couple of starts this season but has not made the most of it with a significant score. He will look to change that in the upcoming games. In six matches thus far, he has amassed 215 runs.

With the win over the Royals, the reigning champions have held on to its fourth position in the points table and the side now has six points from six games. On the other hand, the Royals remain at the seventh spot with just four points.

Mumbai Indians will next take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It will be the much-anticipated clash as the two most successful IPL teams would lock horns.