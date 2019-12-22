Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books during the third and final one-day international against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday after he surpassed Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year.

Rohit made the record his own when he scored the 9th run during India’s chase of 316. He registered another ODI half-century, his 42, but was dismissed after he edged one behind to Shai Hope off Jason Holder to depart for 63.

The Indian opener, who now has accumulated 2434 runs in 2019, broke the record for the most runs scored by an opener in international cricket in one calendar year which was held previously by Jayasuriya, who had scored 2387 runs at the top of the Sri Lanka batting order in 1997.

The third highest run-getter as an opener in a single calendar year is Virender Sehwag, who scored 2355 runs across all formats in 2008.

List of openers for most runs in a calendar year:

Name of the player Number of runs Year Rohit Sharma 2434 2019 Sanath Jayasuriya 2387 1997 Virender Sehwag 2355 2008 Matthew Hayden 2349 2003 Saeed Anwar 2296 1996

Before the ODI match in Cuttack, Rohit had been 9 runs away from equalling Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record. He was on 2379 runs for the year before the start of the match. Sachin Tendulkar (1998), Sourav Ganguly (1999), Rahul Dravid (1999) and Virat Kohli (2016, 2017, 2018) are the only other Indians who have scored more runs than Rohit has this year.

Rohit currently also leads the list of players who have scored the most international runs in 2019 with 2388 runs followed by his India captain Virat Kohli who follows close behind with 2370 runs to his name.