Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence After India’s ODI World Cup Final Loss vs Australia | WATCH

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence After India’s ODI World Cup Final Loss vs Australia | WATCH

Rohit walked out each time this tournament, with an aura of assurance around him as a leader. From giving impactful starts, to making timely tactical moves that turned games around.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence After India's ODI World Cup Final Loss vs Australia

New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma opens up for the first time after team’s loss in the recently concluded ODI World Cup final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. He revealed that it was very hard for him to move on from the loss.

Trending Now

Rohit thanked cricket fans and the stadium for their support in the marquee event. Rohit reveals that fans continued to shower them with all love possible, and make their appreciation known to him in whatever brief moments he came across them.

You may like to read

Rohit Sharma’s first interview since the 2023 World Cup Final loss.pic.twitter.com/l166pho095 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 13, 2023

“After the final, it was very hard to get back and start moving on, which is why I decided that I need to get my mind out of this. But then, wherever I was, I realised that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone’s effort, how well we played. I feel for all of them. They all, along with us, were dreaming of lifting that World Cup, along with us,” Rohit said.

“Everywhere we went during this entire campaign, there was so much support from everyone who came to the stadium firstly and people who were watching it from home as well. I want to appreciate what the people have done for us, in that one and half month period. But again, if I think more and more about that I feel quite disappointed that we were not able to go all the way” added Rohit.

“For me to see, you know, people coming up to me, telling me that they were proud of the team, you know made me feel good. Along with them, I was healing as well. I felt, okay these are the kind of things you want to hear,” Rohit said.

He added, “People, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kind of things and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met and it was wonderful to see that. So it gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.