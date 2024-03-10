Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma BREAKS Silence on BCCI, Jay Shah’s ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’

Rohit Sharma BREAKS Silence on BCCI, Jay Shah’s ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’

Rohit, who led the Indian team successfully in the Tests versus England, reckoned the move from the BCCI and Jay Shah is great as this will promote Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma

Dharamsala: A day after hammering England at Dharamsala, India captain Rohit Sharma seems to be in the right frame of mind. The Indian captain took to X and responded to a BCCI tweet. It was the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ announcement tweet in which Rohit has now reacted. Rohit, who led the Indian team successfully in the Tests versus England, reckoned the move from the BCCI and Jay Shah is great as this will promote Test cricket which he believes ‘was and is the ultimate format’. He also lauded Jay Shah for prioritising Test cricket.

“Test cricket was & will be the ultimate format and it’s great to see BCCI & JayShah leading the way in prioritizing Test cricket,” Rohit response to BCCI’s tweet read.

Test cricket was & will be the ultimate format and it’s great to see @BCCI & @JayShah leading the way in prioritizing Test cricket. https://t.co/bEZpBAt6Ck — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 10, 2024

“I am pleased to announce the initiation of the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs,” Shah posted on X, minutes after India’s win.

Shah’s announcement comes at a time when several cricketers are running after cash-rich Indian Premier League, thereby ignoring the domestic matches which in turn makes a way into the Indian Test team — Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are the biggest examples of late.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.