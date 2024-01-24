Home

Rohit Sharma BREAKS Silence on Virat Kohli’s Replacement in the First Two Tests vs England

Claiming that the management had contemplated going back to seniors once Kohli opted out, Rohit said the team finally decided that it is time to give youngsters a go.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during India's training session ahead of 3rd T20I against Afghanistan. (Image: BCCI)

Hyderabad: After an hour-long optional training session on the eve of the first Test match against England in Hyderabad, India captain Rohit Sharma broke silence on Virat Kohli’s absence. He also spoke about Kohli’s replacement and how the choice was made. Claiming that the management had contemplated going back to seniors once Kohli opted out, Rohit said the team finally decided that it is time to give youngsters a go.

“We did think of going back to experienced player to fill in Kohli’s absence, but then when will we give the youngsters the chance,” Rohit said during the presser on match eve.

“Sometimes you have to bring in certain players in conditions they are familiar with, we do not want to expose them to foreign conditions,” he added.

Admitting that it is not easy on anyone, Rohit said that he does not manage the visas when asked about the English spinner Shoaib Bashir not getting the clearances.

“I feel for Shoaib Bashir, not easy for anyone in that kind of situation. Unfortunately, I do not sit in the visa office to give you more details. Hope he makes it here soon.”

Squads:

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Note: Rajat Patidar has been added to the Indian squad as a replacement for Kohli for the first two Tests.

