Rohit Sharma Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday in Style Before Leaving For Bangladesh Tour | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: A day before the Indian cricket team leaves for Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma was seen doing some daddy duties. ‘Daddy’ Rohit celebrated daughter Samaira’s birthday in advance. It is no secret Rohit is a family man and does not miss out on any opportunity to show his affection and love toward his daughter. Rohit – who was on a break after the T20 World Cup – would be leading the side in Bangladesh.

In a clip shared by Rohit on Instagram, he captions it: “Early birthday celebration for Sammy and we all got a chance to be kids again.”

Here is the clip shared by the Indian captain:

Eyes would be on Rohit to see if he can get among the runs after a poor show in Australia during the T20 World Cup. There have been whispers that he would be axed as the captain of the side after India’s humiliating exit in the semi-final against England.

Meanwhile, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side lost the ODI series against New Zealand 1-0 after the final ODI was called off due to rain.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav