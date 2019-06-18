ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hubby Rohit Sharma expressed his concern over Mumbai Indians post where they used his post-match quote. While bagging the Man of the Match, for his 24th ODI ton against Pakistan, Rohit thanked his newborn daughter Samaira for putting him in a good space. Rohit has already slammed two centuries in the ongoing tournament and is looking in ominous form. It was Fathers Day when India beat Pakistan at Old Trafford to keep their unbeaten record against Pakistan intact. Rohit feels he may get into trouble for not mentioning his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s name. “This is gonna get me into trouble. You missed someone there who played a part too,” read his comment on the Mumbai Indians post.

This is gonna get me into trouble. You missed someone there who played a part too🙄 https://t.co/mymCTfynke — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 18, 2019

“I am in a very good phase in my life. I have a newly born daughter and that has really put me in a good space. I’m enjoying my cricket, coming off a great IPL campaign and then starting off here. Focus is always to start well and see where the team is heading and then the individual. So, as a team we are heading in the right direction. For us it is important to keep ticking all the boxes and I think as a team we have done that most of the time,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation.