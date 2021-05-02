The Indian Premier League El Classico between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings was easily the match of the tournament as it exceeded expectations. It was a one-man show from Kieron Pollard (87* off 34 balls) who pulled off a heist that will go down in the history of Mumbai Indians folklore as one of their greatest wins. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Rates Kieron Pollard's Heroics During CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Game as His Best

It was the highly-anticipated clash as two stars – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma – were leading their respective sides. After the last-ball thriller that left Chennai disappointed, Rohit was seen explaining Dhoni a point or two after Mumbai won the match by four wickets. Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard Ends Chennai Super Kings' Winning Streak as Mumbai Indians Register 4-Wicket Win

Here is the video that is already going viral: Also Read - Match Highlights MI vs CSK IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Powers Mumbai Indians to 4-Wicket Win Over Chennai Super Kings in Last-Ball Thriller

Both Rohit and Dhoni admitted that the Delhi pitch was good and batting was easy.

It was a high-scoring match that swung like a pendulum. Initially, CSK looked in a spot of bother and 200 looked distant, but thanks to some lusty blows from Ambati Rayudu helped CSK post a mammoth 219 in 20 overs.

Chasing 219 to win, MI looked in trouble when they lost a couple of quick wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock. That is when Pollard walked in and took the game by the scruff of the neck. He cleared the boundary with utmost ease as he hit eight sixes.

Despite the win, Mumbai stays at the fourth position in the points table with four wins in seven games. On the other hand, Chennai holds on to their top spot on the table despite the four-wicket loss. They have played seven games and won five.

Dhoni at the post-match presentation said that CSK does not worry about the points table, yet they would look to get back to winning ways to hold on to their top spot.