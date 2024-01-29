Home

Sports

‘Rohit Sharma Didn’t Have Any Answer To Ollie Pope’s Sweeps’: Michael Vaughan Slams India Captain

‘Rohit Sharma Didn’t Have Any Answer To Ollie Pope’s Sweeps’: Michael Vaughan Slams India Captain

India will now play second Test match from February 02 at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium - Visakhapatnam.

'Rohit Didn’t Have Any Answer To Pope’s Sweeps': Michael Vaughan Slams Ind Captain

New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan slams Rohit Sharma for his captaincy in the recently concluded 1st Test match against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India lost that match by 28 runs and it was Ollie Pope who smashed bowlers all over the ground. He scored 196 runs which helped England to take the lead of 190 runs.

Trending Now

Besides Ollie Pope, debutant Hartley returned the fourth-best figures for a debutant visiting bowler in India.

You may like to read

Vaughan feels that Rohit’s captaincy was very average and he was unable to manoeuvre his fielding and bowling in Hyderabad.

“In India’s first-Test defeat in Hyderabad, I thought Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was very, very average. I thought he was so reactive, I don’t think he manoeuvred his field or was proactive with his bowling changes. And he didn’t have any answer to Ollie Pope’s sweeps or reverse sweeps,” wrote Vaughan in his column for The Telegraph.

Vaughan marked this victory as the best victory of his lifetime. The cricket marked it number one victory for hosts in Hydrabad.

“Beating this India team away is simply the finest England Test match victory of my lifetime. There have been some sensational England away wins over the years. But what England have just done in Hyderabad tops them all: it’s number one for me” added Vaughan.

“No one does that to India in their backyard. Look at what England have overcome. India are one of the finest Test teams ever at home. The wicket had real turn. And England had a first-innings deficit of 190 runs. India have never lost a Test at home when conceding such a big lead – it’s really incredible what England have achieved. It is the best win full stop – at home or away – in all the time I have been involved in English cricket,” concluded Vaughan.

India will now play second Test match from February 02 at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium – Visakhapatnam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.