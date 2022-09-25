Hyderabad: There has been some chemistry between Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma in the ongoing T20I series between India and Australia. If Rohit grabbing Karthik by his face in the T20I opener at Mohali caught the attention, it was the Indian captain hugging Karthik after the wicketkeeper-batter hit the winning runs and grabbed the spotlight. Now, in the ongoing third and final T20I – Rohit was seen kissing Karthik’s helmet in a way to congratulate him for his runout of Glenn Maxwell. Rohit kissing Karthik’s helmet is now winning the internet.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Cricket Score: Kohli-Suryakumar Strong in Run-Chase For India

5y/o me :Sir par chot lagne ke baad rota hua



Rohit Sharma is such a great character.

Rohit Sharma's romance with Dinesh Karthik is cute.. Never saw him this animated with anyone else in team before

The bond between Rohit Sharma and nd Dinesh Karthik>>>>>>>>>

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bowl. Aaron Finch and Cameron Green got them off to a flyer on Sunday in Hyderabad in the third and final T20I. But India struck back. Axar Patel continued his good form as he send the Australian skipper packing. Just after that, Green perished for a breathtaking 52 off 21 balls. And then came Maxwell hoping to rebuild with Steve Smith. Unfortunately, his knock did not last long as he was run out by Dinesh Karthik.