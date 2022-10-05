Indore: Over the past month or so, India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik have become close friends. If their bromance stole the show when Australia visited India, it continued in the South Africa series as well. Despite the 49-run loss against SA on Tuesday, Rohit and Karthik were spotted having a laugh with each other. Rohit was trying to explain his dismissal it seemed when the two broke into laughter. The Indian board shared the clip of the bromance between the two following the match on Twitter and it has gone viral since:Also Read - Rohit Sharma DROPS BIG Hint on Injured Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement For T20 World Cup

It was a day to forget for the Indian captain as he was dismissed for a duck in the first over of the chase. Karthik showed some form as he hit a breezy 46 off 21 balls.

Admitting that there is room for improvement, Rohit said India wants to get better as a team.

“As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result – there’s always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

While the T20 WC-bound players now leave for Australia, SA would now take on hosts India in an ODI series.