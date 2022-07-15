London: It was not the best of days for India as they lost against England by 100 runs at the iconic Lord’s on Thursday in the second ODI. The Indian batting seemed off colour and big guns like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not score big and that hurt India. But what stole the show during the match was a moment involving captain Rohit. It happened when Liam Livingstone hit the ball hard and Rohit attempting to stop it dislocated his elbow. What followed next was bizarre, Rohit swiftly popped it back into its right place.Also Read - Jos Buttler Backs Virat Kohli Despite Criticism Over Poor Form After Failure at Lord's During the 2nd ODI Between Ind-Eng

Despite the loss, Rohit hailed the bowlers for restricting England to 246.

“We bowled pretty well to start with. They had the partnership in the middle with Moeen and Willey. By no means that target wasn’t chaseable but we didn’t bat well. Have to take catches, something we’ve been talking a lot. All in all, we bowled pretty well. Playing against a team like that, you need to get your five best bowlers and allrounder,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, the famed Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target. With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest.