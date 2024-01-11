Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Does a Virat Kohli – Fans TROLL India Captain For Abusing Shubman Gill Following RUNOUT

Rohit Sharma Does a Virat Kohli – Fans TROLL India Captain For Abusing Shubman Gill Following RUNOUT

Ind vs Afg, 1st T20I: Should India captain Rohit Sharma have done that to an young Shubman Gill.

Rohit Does a Kohli (Image: X Screengrab)

Mohali: India captain Rohit Sharma was seen fuming at young Shubman Gill on Thursday during the 1st T20I versus Afghanistan following his unfortunate runout for a duck. Rohit, who usually maintains his cool and calm demenour on-the-field, was seen fuming at non-striker Gill, who was guilty of ball-watching. While walking back, Rohit was seen giving a piece of his mind to the young opener. Fans on social space did not like the behaviour from the India captain and are now trolling him. Some of the fans are comparing Rohit’s behaviour to Virat Kohli. Check some of the reactions:

Trending Now

Shameless Rohit Sharma Fans abusing Shubman Gill We lost as nation !! ROHIT KA BAAP KOHLI

KOHLI KA MOOT ROHIT pic.twitter.com/5tLHHchbQ8 — ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɴᴅɪꜱᴘᴜᴛᴇᴅ (@kohli_devote_) January 11, 2024

You may like to read

After Rohit Sharma now his fans are also abusing Shubman Gill Pathetic player Pathetic fanbase#INDvsAFG https://t.co/UB5O4k3diM pic.twitter.com/C7xoOEaZP7 — Aarav (@sigma__male_) January 11, 2024

Was it appropriate for Rohit Sharma to scold Shubman Gill or not?#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/g5GOvAJgfd — Anahat (@AnahatSagar) January 11, 2024

Chasing 159 to win, Rohit wanted to get the side off to a flyer, but his stay was cut short as he departed off the second ball. The Indian captain perished for a duck. With the intention of bossing the chase, Rohit danced down the track and hit the ball to mid-off.

Rohit took off without realising that Shubman Gill at the non-striker’s end was ball-watching. Eventually, Rohit found himself stranded at the same end and was runout. It was Ibrahim Zadran with a big dive at mid-off, he stopped the ball and threw it to the wicketkeeper, who whipped the bails.

At the time of filing the copy, India were cruising at 155 for four in the 18th over with four more runs to win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shivam Dube is on 56 off 39 and he has Rinku Singh for company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.