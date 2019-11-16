India opener Rohit Sharma dropped an easy catch on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore on Saturday. Sharma dropped Mushfiqur Rahim on four. He was in second slip and Mohammed Shami could have sent the big fish from Bangladesh back in the hut early in the piece, but that did not happen. During lunch, the India opener had a short session just to sharpen his slip catching and it worked for him as he took a sharp catch in the slip cordon to remove Mahmadullah for 15 in the second session.

Here is the video:

Mushfiqur, dropped on four by Rohit Sharma, capitalised on the early reprieve and registered the 20th fifty of his Test career. He forged another half-century stand with Mehidy Hasan, but despite that, Bangladesh trail India by 152 runs at the break.

Shami, who had dismissed Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun, picked up a third early into the second session. The ball was wide outside off and Mahmudullah, playing away from the body managed a healthy edge, which this time, was safely grabbed by Rohit. Bangladesh, who were troubled by India’s pace in the first session, looked comfortable once spin was introduced in the 23rd over, scoring 17 boundaries since.

Eventually, India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing World Test Championship. With the win, India takes an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he picked seven wickets in the match and four in the second innings. India is still at the number one position in the rankings.